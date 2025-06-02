Curious about Victoria's Secret (VSCO) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Victoria's Secret (VSCO) to post quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 66.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.33 billion, down 2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Victoria's Secret metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Net Sales- Direct' to come in at $439.87 million. The estimate points to a change of -2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total stores - Company-Operated' of 802. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 828.

The consensus estimate for 'Total stores - China Joint Venture' stands at 71. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 71 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Victoria's Secret here>>>



Shares of Victoria's Secret have experienced a change of +8.3% in the past month compared to the +6.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VSCO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.