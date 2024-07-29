Curious about Vertex (VRTX) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.04 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.65 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.2%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Vertex metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues by Product- Trikafta/Kaftrio' will likely reach $2.45 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues by Product- Kalydeco' reaching $100.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -19.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues by Product- Orkambi' at $39.12 million. The estimate points to a change of -59.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues by Product- Symdeko' stands at $20.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of -34.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- United States' should arrive at $1.59 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Outside of the United States' should come in at $1.03 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Vertex have returned +5.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Currently, VRTX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

