Curious about Verizon (VZ) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Verizon Communications (VZ) to post quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. Revenues are expected to be $35.03 billion, up 4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Verizon metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenues- Consumer' stands at $26.75 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- Business' should come in at $7.33 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- Consumer- Wireless equipment' should arrive at $4.79 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating revenues- Business- Business Markets and Other' will reach $3.43 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Business - Wireless - Net subscribers additions - Retail postpaid phones' of 64.70 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 67.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Consumer - Fios Internet connections' to reach 8.29 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.18 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Consumer - Fios video connections' will likely reach 2.39 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2.63 million.

Analysts expect 'Business - Fios Internet connections' to come in at 519.34 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 405.00 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Business - Fios video connections' at 45.67 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 52.00 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Business - Wireless retail postpaid connections' reaching 31.11 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 30.89 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Consumer - Wireline - Net subscribers additions - Broadband' will reach 68.55 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 31.00 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Consumer - Wireless Retail postpaid accounts' will reach 32.30 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 32.62 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Verizon have experienced a change of -9.1% in the past month compared to the +8.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VZ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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