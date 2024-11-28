Curious about Verint (VRNT) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verint Systems (VRNT) will report quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 33.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $210.21 million, exhibiting a decline of 3.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Verint metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Perpetual revenue - non-GAAP' will reach $21.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Professional services revenue - non-GAAP' to reach $23.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of -30% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Support revenue - non-GAAP' will likely reach $24.80 million. The estimate points to a change of -26.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Verint have demonstrated returns of +12.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VRNT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

