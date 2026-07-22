Curious about Valley National (VLY) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Valley National (VLY) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 34.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $552.02 million, increasing 11.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Valley National metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 52.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 55.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' should come in at $60.69 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $57.55 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 3.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.0% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total non-accrual loans' reaching $430.49 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $354.36 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio' stands at 11.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non-performing Assets' at $437.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $360.78 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total risk-based capital ratio' will reach 13.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total non-interest Income' will reach $70.09 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $62.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Insurance commissions' of $3.31 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.43 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Bank owned life insurance' should arrive at $5.31 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.02 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Wealth management and trust fees' will reach $16.27 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.06 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will likely reach $18.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $14.71 million.

Shares of Valley National have demonstrated returns of +2.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VLY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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