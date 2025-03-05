Curious about Vail Resorts (MTN) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Vail Resorts (MTN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $6.29 per share, indicating an increase of 9.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.14 billion, representing an increase of 5.6% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Vail Resorts metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue' to reach $1.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue' will reach $80.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Resort net revenue' reaching $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Lift' should come in at $634.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Retail/rental' to come in at $132.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Dining' will reach $94.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Ski school' stands at $129.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Other' should arrive at $55.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Mountain - Total skier visits' of 7.27 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.26 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Lodging - Managed condominium statistics - RevPAR' will likely reach $173.74. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $164.43 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Lodging - Owned hotel statistics - RevPAR' at $142.31. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $140.65.

Analysts predict that the 'Mountain - ETP' will reach $87.43. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $83.08 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Vail Resorts have demonstrated returns of -6.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MTN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

