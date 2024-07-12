Curious about U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that U.S. Bancorp (USB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 14.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $6.81 billion, declining 4.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific U.S. Bancorp metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 61.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 63.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total earning assets - Average balance' will likely reach $598.40 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $613.84 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $1.79 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.09 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming loans' should arrive at $1.75 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.04 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' to reach 11.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Leverage ratio' of 8.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Commercial products revenue' to come in at $386.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $358 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Other- noninterest income' stands at $140.67 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $165 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $2.82 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Mortgage banking revenue' reaching $166.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $161 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net interest income (FTE)' at $4.01 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.45 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Service charges' will reach $311.17 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $324 million.



U.S. Bancorp shares have witnessed a change of +6.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), USB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

