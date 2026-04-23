Curious about UPS (UPS) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect United Parcel Service (UPS) to post quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 28.9%. Revenues are expected to be $21.08 billion, down 2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 3.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific UPS metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- International Package- Cargo and other' should arrive at $164.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package- Ground' will reach $10.38 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions- Other' should come in at $455.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- International Package- Export' will likely reach $3.42 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Average revenue per piece - International Package - Total' to come in at $21.50 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $20.32 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Average daily package volume - International Package - Export' to reach 1.67 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.77 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average daily package volume - International Package - Domestic' reaching 1.51 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1.58 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average revenue per piece - U.S. Domestic Package - Ground' at $12.25 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.47 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average revenue per piece - U.S. Domestic Package - Total' will reach $14.08 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13.06 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average revenue per piece - International Package - Domestic' stands at $8.66 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.90 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average revenue per piece - International Package - Export' of $33.10 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $31.37 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average daily package volume - International Package - Total' will reach 3.18 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.35 million.

Over the past month, shares of UPS have returned +7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.7% change. Currently, UPS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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