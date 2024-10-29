Curious about United Therapeutics (UTHR) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, United Therapeutics (UTHR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $6.16 per share, reflecting an increase of 14.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $718.06 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.8%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific United Therapeutics metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Unituxin' at $54.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Adcirca' will reach $5.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -26.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Tyvaso' will reach $409.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +25.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Remodulin' to reach $140.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Orenitram' stands at $106.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rest-of-World' should come in at $30.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- United States' reaching $654.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.9% year over year.



Over the past month, shares of United Therapeutics have returned -2.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Currently, UTHR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

