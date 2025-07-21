Curious about United Rentals (URI) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Rentals (URI) will report quarterly earnings of $10.54 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 1.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.91 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some United Rentals metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Equipment rentals' will reach $3.34 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Service and other revenues' will likely reach $96.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Contractor supplies sales' should come in at $41.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Sales of new equipment' will reach $66.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Sales of rental equipment' will reach $358.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Specialty- Contractor supplies sales' at $18.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Specialty- Equipment rentals' reaching $1.09 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Specialty- Sales of new equipment' of $33.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Specialty- Sales of rental equipment' to come in at $49.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Specialty- Service and other revenues' should arrive at $10.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total Revenues- General rentals' to reach $2.71 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- General Rentals- Service and other revenues' stands at $93.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of United Rentals have experienced a change of +14.6% in the past month compared to the +5.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), URI is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

