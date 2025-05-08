Curious about Under Armour (UAA) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Under Armour (UAA) to post quarterly loss of $0.09 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 181.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.16 billion, down 13.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 33.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Under Armour metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues by product- Footwear' to reach $300.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues by product- Apparel' will reach $758.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.6%.

Analysts expect 'Net revenues by product- Net Sales' to come in at $1.12 billion. The estimate points to a change of -14.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenues by product- Accessories' at $80.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues by product- License revenues' will likely reach $24.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues by distribution channel- Wholesale' reaching $735.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues by distribution channel- Direct to Consumer' should come in at $396.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues- North America' of $661.06 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenues- Asia-Pacific' stands at $174.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of -23% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- EMEA' will reach $274.97 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues- Latin America' will reach $50.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Doors' should arrive at 465. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 440 in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Under Armour shares have recorded returns of +1.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), UAA will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

