Curious about UL Solutions Inc. (ULS) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. (ULS) will report quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 6.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $775.84 million, exhibiting an increase of 5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific UL Solutions Inc. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Industrial' at $345.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Software and Advisory' of $103.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Consumer' will reach $326.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial' to reach $115.81 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $105.00 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Software and Advisory' will reach $19.82 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19.00 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Consumer' should come in at $52.35 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $45.00 million.

UL Solutions Inc. shares have witnessed a change of -10.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ULS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

UL Solutions Inc. (ULS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.