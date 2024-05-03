Curious about Uber (UBER) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Uber Technologies (UBER) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 362.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $10.08 billion, increasing 14.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Uber metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Mobility' to reach $5.55 billion. The estimate points to a change of +28.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Freight' will reach $1.32 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Delivery' to come in at $3.23 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America' should arrive at $690.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- United States and Canada' will likely reach $5.34 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' will reach $1.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +32.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' stands at $2.69 billion. The estimate points to a change of +28.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Bookings - Total' will reach $37.97 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $31.41 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Bookings - Delivery' at $17.53 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.03 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Bookings - Mobility' of $19.16 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.98 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Bookings - Freight' reaching $1.31 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.40 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue Margin - Delivery' should come in at 18.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 20.6%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Uber here>>>



Over the past month, Uber shares have recorded returns of -8.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), UBER will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.