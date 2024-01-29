Curious about U.S. Steel (X) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, United States Steel (X) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share, reflecting a decline of 71.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.7 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 14.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 47.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain U.S. Steel metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Tubular' stands at $302.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of -39.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- USSE' at $831.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Mini Mill' reaching $509.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Flat-rolled' will reach $2.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -15.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Steel Shipments in Tons - Tubular' will likely reach 117.99 Mmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 133 Mmt.

Analysts forecast 'Average Steel Price per Ton - USSE' to reach $811.25. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $957 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Steel Price per Ton - Flat-rolled' should arrive at $946.60. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,086.

Analysts expect 'Average Steel Price per Ton - Mini Mill' to come in at $799.40. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $786 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Steel Shipments in Tons - Mini Mill' of 545.66 Mmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 636 Mmt.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Steel Shipments in Tons - Total' should come in at 3,673.20 Mmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,369 Mmt.

Analysts predict that the 'Steel Shipments in Tons - Flat Rolled' will reach 2,011.09 Mmt. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,885 Mmt.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Steel Shipments in Tons - U.S. Steel Europe' will reach 998.47 Mmt. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 715 Mmt in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of U.S. Steel have experienced a change of -0.7% in the past month compared to the +2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), X is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

