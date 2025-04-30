Curious about Tyson (TSN) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tyson Foods (TSN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 37.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $13.1 billion, exhibiting an increase of 0.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Tyson metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Chicken' to reach $4.05 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Beef' at $4.97 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- International/Other' will reach $582.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Prepared Foods' will reach $2.46 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Pork' stands at $1.47 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Pork' should arrive at $40.74 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $33 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- International/Other' should come in at $14.62 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prepared Foods' will likely reach $255.29 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $233 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Chicken' reaching $305.64 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $160 million.



Tyson shares have witnessed a change of -4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TSN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

