Curious about Trustmark (TRMK) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Trustmark (TRMK) to post quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 30.3%. Revenues are expected to be $201.33 million, up 8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Trustmark metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 62.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 63.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total nonaccrual LHFI' of $87.77 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $44.29 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $98.06 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $50.88 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Balances - Total earning assets' will likely reach $16.88 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17.19 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $156.91 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $141.03 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will reach $159.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $144.33 million.

Shares of Trustmark have demonstrated returns of +13.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TRMK is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.