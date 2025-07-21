Curious about Tri Pointe (TPH) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share, reflecting a decline of 47.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $790.57 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 30.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Tri Pointe metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total revenues- Homebuilding- Home sales revenue' of $790.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of -30.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total revenues- Financial Service' to come in at $18.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total revenues- Homebuilding' stands at $791.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of -30.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'New homes delivered' reaching 1,154 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,700 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net new home orders' should come in at 1,316 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,651 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Selling communities at end of period' will reach 153 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 153 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average sales price in backlog' will reach $757.80 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $743.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average sales price of homes delivered' should arrive at $686.14 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $666.00 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Backlog (estimated dollar value)' will likely reach $1.42 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Backlog (homes)' will reach 1,876 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,692 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Income before income taxes- Financial services' at $5.76 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.08 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Income before income taxes- Homebuilding' to reach $74.45 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $153.15 million.

Tri Pointe shares have witnessed a change of +8.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TPH is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

