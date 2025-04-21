Curious about Tri Pointe (TPH) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) will report quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 56.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $702.63 million, exhibiting a decline of 23.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Tri Pointe metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Total revenues- Homebuilding- Home sales revenue' to come in at $702.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of -23.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total revenues- Financial Service' at $11.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total revenues- Homebuilding' should arrive at $699.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of -24.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'New homes delivered' reaching 1,021. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,393 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Net new home orders' to reach 1,309. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,814 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Selling communities at end of period' stands at 152. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 156.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average sales price in backlog' should come in at $740.29. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $712 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average sales price of homes delivered' of $689.80. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $659.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Backlog (estimated dollar value)' will reach $1.34 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.95 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Backlog (homes)' will reach 1,805. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,741.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Income before income taxes- Financial services' will likely reach $4.39 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.47 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Income before income taxes- Homebuilding' will reach $50.73 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $126.11 million in the same quarter last year.



