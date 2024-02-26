Curious about Tree.com (TREE) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Tree.com (TREE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, indicating a decline of 63.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $135.55 million, representing a decrease of 32.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Tree.com metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Insurance' will reach $51.09 million. The estimate points to a change of -23.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Home' of $25.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of -46.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Consumer' should come in at $56.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -34.1%.

Analysts expect 'Segment profit- Home' to come in at $9.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $16.30 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Segment profit- Insurance' to reach $20.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment profit- Consumer' will reach $28.19 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $41.70 million.



