Curious about Travere (TVTX) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) will announce quarterly loss of $0.58 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 50% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $73.44 million, increasing 63% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 9.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Travere metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Tiopronin products / Thiola' will reach $24.03 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- FILSPARI' to reach $45.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +208.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- License and collaboration revenue' should come in at $4.77 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.2% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Travere here>>>



Travere shares have witnessed a change of +24.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TVTX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.