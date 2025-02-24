Curious about TransMedics (TMDX) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, TransMedics (TMDX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, reflecting an increase of 50% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $110.38 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 36%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some TransMedics metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Lung net revenue' will reach $3.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Liver net revenue' stands at $76.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +42% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Heart net revenue' will reach $28.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +38.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- United States' to come in at $108.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +43.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- All other countries' to reach $3.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.8%.



View all Key Company Metrics for TransMedics here>>>



TransMedics shares have witnessed a change of +18.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TMDX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.