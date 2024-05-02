Curious about TransDigm (TDG) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from TransDigm Group (TDG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $7.37 per share, indicating an increase of 23.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.89 billion, representing an increase of 18.4% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain TransDigm metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales to external customers- Non-aviation' of $47.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales to external customers- Airframe' at $908.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales to external customers- Power & Control' will reach $933.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Commercial and non-aerospace OEM' will likely reach $277.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Defense' to reach $268.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Defense' should arrive at $422.41 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Commercial and non-aerospace aftermarket' stands at $314.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Commercial and non-aerospace OEM' to come in at $197.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Commercial and non-aerospace aftermarket' reaching $351.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +31.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'EBITDA- Power & Control' will reach $525.76 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $452 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'EBITDA- Non-aviation' will reach $18.58 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'EBITDA- Airframe' should come in at $450.86 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $373 million.



TransDigm shares have witnessed a change of +1.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TDG is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

