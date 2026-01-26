Curious about Trane Technologies (TT) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Trane Technologies (TT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.82 per share, indicating an increase of 8.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $5.08 billion, representing an increase of 4.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Trane Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Americas' will reach $3.98 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- EMEA' should come in at $747.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- Asia Pacific' will likely reach $362.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Bookings' to reach $4.98 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.66 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Americas' stands at $789.68 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $741.40 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- EMEA' should arrive at $133.88 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $130.40 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Asia Pacific' reaching $91.63 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $100.90 million.

Trane Technologies shares have witnessed a change of -1.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

