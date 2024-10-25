Curious about Trane Technologies (TT) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Trane Technologies (TT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.23 per share, reflecting an increase of 15.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.31 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.8%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Trane Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Americas' will reach $4.30 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- EMEA' of $654.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Asia Pacific' stands at $360.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Bookings' should arrive at $5.52 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.95 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Americas' at $929.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $809 million.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- EMEA' to come in at $139.65 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $130.40 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Asia Pacific' to reach $91.20 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $87.70 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Trane Technologies have experienced a change of +1.6% in the past month compared to the +1.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TT is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

