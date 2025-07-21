Curious about Tractor Supply (TSCO) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tractor Supply (TSCO) will report quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.4 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Tractor Supply metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - Petsense' reaching 209 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 205 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores' will reach 2,543 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,459 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Tractor Supply' will likely reach 2,334 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,254 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Selling Square Footage' to reach 40 millions of square feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 38 millions of square feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'New stores opened - Tractor Supply' will reach 22 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 21 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'New stores opened - Petsense' should come in at 3 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3 .

Shares of Tractor Supply have demonstrated returns of +7.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TSCO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.