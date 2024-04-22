Curious about Tractor Supply (TSCO) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Tractor Supply (TSCO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share, reflecting an increase of 3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.4 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Tractor Supply metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Petsense' should arrive at 200. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 189.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores' reaching 2,436. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,353 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - Tractor Supply' will reach 2,235. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,164.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Selling Square Footage' should come in at 38.83 Msq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 37.53 Msq ft in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'New stores opened - Tractor Supply' will reach 19. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17.

Analysts forecast 'New stores opened - Petsense' to reach 3. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.



View all Key Company Metrics for Tractor Supply here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Tractor Supply have returned -3.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Currently, TSCO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

