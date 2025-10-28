Curious about TotalEnergies (TTE) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.81 per share, reflecting an increase of 4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $41.08 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 13.4%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 5.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some TotalEnergies metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Liquids Production per day - Total' to come in at 1,511.24 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,466.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

Analysts forecast 'Gas Production per day - Total' to reach 5363 thousands of cubic feet per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5093 thousands of cubic feet per day.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Refinery Throughput per day' stands at 1,427.01 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,539.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Combined Liquids and Gas Production per day - Total' will likely reach 2500 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2409 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average price of gas' will reach $5.58 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.78 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average price of liquids' should arrive at $66.52 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $77.00 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted net operating income- Exploration & Production' reaching $1.96 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.48 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted net operating income- Marketing & Services' should come in at $422.31 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $364.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted net operating income- Integrated Power' of $571.92 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $485.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted net Operating income- Integrated LNG' at $946.35 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted net operating income- Refining & Chemicals' will reach $693.90 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $241.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, TotalEnergies shares have recorded returns of +1.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TTE will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

