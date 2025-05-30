Curious about Thor Industries (THO) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Thor Industries (THO) will report quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 18.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.58 billion, exhibiting a decline of 7.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Thor Industries metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- North American Towable' reaching $1.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Total Recreational Vehicles' stands at $2.42 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- North American Motorized' should come in at $547.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Other' will reach $225.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- European' to reach $829.37 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- Total North America' at $1.59 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Units sales - Recreation Vehicles - European' of 13,054. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15,363 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Units sales - Recreational Vehicles - North American Towable' will likely reach 36,196. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 34,193 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Units sales - Total' should arrive at 53,379. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 54,520.

Analysts predict that the 'Units sales - Total recreation Vehicles (Total North America)' will reach 40,324. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 39,157.

Analysts expect 'Units sales - Recreational Vehicles - North American Motorized' to come in at 4,128. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4,964 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Profit- Recreational Vehicles- European' will reach $136.23 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $162.92 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Thor Industries here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Thor Industries have returned +11.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.4% change. Currently, THO carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.