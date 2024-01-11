Curious about The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) to post quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 38.3%. Revenues are expected to be $4.49 billion, down 18.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some The Charles Schwab Corporation metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues- Asset management and administration fees' of $1.25 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +19.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenues- Other' stands at $163.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Trading revenue' to reach $750.99 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Bank deposit account fees' should arrive at $193.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of -44.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total client assets' reaching $7,953.03 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7,049.8 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Clients daily average trades - Total' will likely reach 5,148.49 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5,389 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Interest Earning Assets' will reach $441.31 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $533.32 billion.

Analysts expect 'Average Client Assets - Total advice Solutions' to come in at $574.43 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $512.21 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Client Assets - Mutual Fund OneSource and other non-transaction fee funds' should come in at $282.53 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $219.97 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Client Assets - Schwab equity and bond funds, ETFs and collective trust funds (CTFs)' will reach $473.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $421.24 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Client Assets - Schwab money market funds' will reach $451.52 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $243.59 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net new client assets' at $85.62 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $128.4 billion.



Over the past month, The Charles Schwab Corporation shares have recorded returns of -0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SCHW will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

