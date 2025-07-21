Curious about Textron (TXT) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Textron (TXT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share, indicating a decline of 5.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.63 billion, representing an increase of 2.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Textron metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Textron eAviation' stands at $9.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Bell' reaching $936.78 million. The estimate points to a change of +18% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Textron systems' will reach $286.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Textron Aviation' to reach $1.56 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Finance' will reach $11.74 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Manufacturing' of $3.62 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Industrial' should come in at $819.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Profit- Textron Aviation' will reach $189.92 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $195.00 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Profit- Bell' at $89.44 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $82.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- Textron Systems' should arrive at $39.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $35.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment profit- Industrial' will likely reach $35.55 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $42.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Segment profit- Manufacturing' to come in at $336.93 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $336.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Textron have returned +10.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Currently, TXT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Textron Inc. (TXT)

