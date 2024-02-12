Curious about Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) will report quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 20.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.17 billion, exhibiting an increase of 15.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Texas Roadhouse metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees' will reach $7.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Restaurant and other sales' at $1.16 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Comparable restaurant sales growth - Company restaurants' stands at 8.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Restaurants at the end - Total' will likely reach 738. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 697.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Restaurants at the end - Franchise - Total' should arrive at 102. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 100 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable restaurant sales growth - U.S. Franchise-owned restaurants' should come in at 7.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.2%.

Analysts expect 'Restaurants at the end - Company - Total' to come in at 635. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 597 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Restaurants at the end - Company - Texas Roadhouse' will reach 581. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 552 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Store weeks - Franchise restaurants' will reach 1,303. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,287.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Store weeks - Company restaurants' reaching 8,192. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7,123.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average unit volumes - Company restaurants - Texas Roadhouse' of $1,938.70. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1,720 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of restaurants opened - Company' to reach 11. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Texas Roadhouse have demonstrated returns of +15.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TXRH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Investment Research

