Curious about Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) will report quarterly earnings of $1.65 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 28.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.32 billion, exhibiting an increase of 12.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Texas Roadhouse metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees' of $8.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Restaurant and other sales' will reach $1.32 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable restaurant sales growth - Company restaurants' will reach 8.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12.9% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Restaurants at the end - Total' at 751. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 704 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Restaurants at the end - Company - Total' stands at 642. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 611.

Analysts expect 'Number of restaurants opened - Company' to come in at 7. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable restaurant sales growth - U.S. Franchise-owned restaurants' will likely reach 6.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Restaurants at the end - Franchise - Total' should come in at 108. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 93.

Analysts forecast 'Store weeks - Franchise restaurants' to reach 1,390. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,205 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Restaurants at the end - Company - Texas Roadhouse' reaching 588. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 564 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Store weeks - Company restaurants' should arrive at 8,310. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,900 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average unit volumes - Company restaurants - Texas Roadhouse' will reach $2,183.02. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,966.



Texas Roadhouse shares have witnessed a change of +5.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TXRH is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

