Curious about Tesla (TSLA) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Tesla (TSLA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, reflecting a decline of 23.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $22.48 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 11.9%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 3.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Tesla metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Automotive sales' to reach $16.43 billion. The estimate points to a change of -11.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Energy generation and storage' should come in at $3.38 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Services and other' will reach $2.92 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Automotive regulatory credits' at $588.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -33.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Automotive leasing' should arrive at $437.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- United States' reaching $11.93 billion. The estimate points to a change of -10% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- Other International' will reach $7.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- China' to come in at $5.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total vehicle deliveries' of 383,180 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 443,956 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other models deliveries' will likely reach 15,964 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 21,551 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Model 3/Y deliveries' stands at 370,703 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 422,405 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Storage deployed' will reach 10655 megawatt hours. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9400 megawatt hours in the same quarter of the previous year.

