Curious about Terex (TEX) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Terex (TEX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share, indicating an increase of 5.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.22 billion, representing an increase of 0.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Terex metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Aerial Work Platforms (AWP)' reaching $658.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Materials Processing & Mining (MP)' of $547.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Income (loss) from Operations- AWP' will likely reach $79.57 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $54 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Income (loss) from Operations- MP' will reach $83.28 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $87 million.



Over the past month, shares of Terex have returned +10.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Currently, TEX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Terex Corporation (TEX)

