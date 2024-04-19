Curious about TE Connectivity (TEL) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that TE Connectivity (TEL) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.83 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 10.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.96 billion, declining 4.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain TE Connectivity metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Transportation Solutions' should come in at $2.38 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Industrial Solutions' to reach $1.14 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Communications Solutions' to come in at $439.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Energy' of $241.79 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Medical' will reach $220.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Transportation Solutions- Automotive' will reach $1.79 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Transportation Solutions- Commercial transportation' will reach $356.27 million. The estimate points to a change of -12% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Transportation Solutions- Sensors' stands at $241.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Aerospace, defense, and marine' reaching $330.51 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Communications Solutions- Appliances' will likely reach $165.28 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Communications Solutions- Data and devices' should arrive at $276.21 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Industrial equipment' at $337.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -26.8%.



View all Key Company Metrics for TE Connectivity here>>>



Shares of TE Connectivity have demonstrated returns of -2.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TEL is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.