Curious about Taylor Morrison (TMHC) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) to post quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 39.9%. Revenues are expected to be $1.86 billion, down 25.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Taylor Morrison metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Home closings' will reach $1.81 billion. The estimate points to a change of -23.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Financial services revenue' to reach $37.07 million. The estimate points to a change of 0% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Backlog units at end of period' will reach 5,458. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5,954.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average sales price of homes closed' of $615.21 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $626 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Homes Closed' should arrive at 2,950. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,797.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales orders' stands at 2,290. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,810 in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Taylor Morrison have returned +3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Currently, TMHC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

