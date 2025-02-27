Curious about Target (TGT) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Target (TGT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.24 per share, indicating a decline of 24.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $30.73 billion, representing a decrease of 3.7% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Target metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenue- Sales' at $30.34 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenue- Other revenue' will reach $470.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - Total' will reach 1,981. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,956.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Retail Square Feet - Total' reaching 249.09 Msq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 245.94 Msq ft.

Analysts expect 'Retail Square Feet - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft' to come in at 195.82 Msq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 192.91 Msq ft in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Retail Square Feet - 170,000 or more sq. ft' will reach 48.92 Msq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 48.82 Msq ft.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - 49,999 or less sq. ft' should come in at 147. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 141 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft' to reach 1,561. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,542.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - 170,000 or more sq. ft' of 274. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 273 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Retail Square Feet - 49,999 or less sq. ft' will likely reach 4.44 Msq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.21 Msq ft.



Shares of Target have experienced a change of -11.5% in the past month compared to the -2.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TGT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

