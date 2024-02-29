Curious about Target (TGT) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Target (TGT) to post quarterly earnings of $2.41 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 27.5%. Revenues are expected to be $31.88 billion, up 1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Target metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Revenue- Sales' should arrive at $31.34 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total Revenue- Other revenue' to come in at $428.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Revenue- Sales- Food & beverage' to reach $6.42 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Revenue- Sales- Other' will reach $110.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - Total' will reach 1,960. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,948.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Retail Square Feet - Total' will reach 246.26 Msq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 244.58 Msq ft.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Retail Square Feet - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft' at 193.07 Msq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 191.24 Msq ft.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Retail Square Feet - 170,000 or more sq. ft' of 48.86 Msq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 48.99 Msq ft.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - 49,999 or less sq. ft' stands at 142. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 147 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft' reaching 1,544. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,527.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - 170,000 or more sq. ft' will likely reach 273. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 274 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Retail Square Feet - 49,999 or less sq. ft' should come in at 4.23 Msq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.36 Msq ft in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Target here>>>



Shares of Target have experienced a change of +8.9% in the past month compared to the +3.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TGT is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.