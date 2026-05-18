Curious about Take-Two (TTWO) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share, indicating a decline of 46.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.55 billion, representing a decline of 1.9% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Take-Two metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Advertising' will reach $122.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Game' should come in at $1.50 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenueby platform- PC and other' will reach $160.97 million. The estimate points to a change of -33.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenueby platform- Console' will reach $639.37 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue by platform- Mobile' to come in at $827.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total net bookings' stands at $1.56 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net bookings by platform - Mobile' at $785.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $730.10 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Net bookings by distribution channel - Physical retail and other' to reach $48.68 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $52.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net bookings by distribution channel - Digital online' reaching $1.52 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net bookings by platform - PC and other' should arrive at $319.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $249.70 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net bookings by platform - Console' of $628.72 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $601.70 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Take-Two have returned +14.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. Currently, TTWO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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