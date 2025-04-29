Curious about T. Rowe (TROW) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect T. Rowe Price (TROW) to post quarterly earnings of $2.09 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 12.2%. Revenues are expected to be $1.77 billion, up 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 13.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some T. Rowe metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues- Capital allocation-based income' reaching $6.07 million. The estimate points to a change of -87.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues- Administrative, distribution and servicing fees' will likely reach $142.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Investment advisory fees' should come in at $1.61 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Alternatives' to come in at $72.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Multi-asset' stands at $459.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Fixed income, including money market' to reach $108.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Equity' will reach $959.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets Under Management (EOP) - Equity' of $806.24 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $770.4 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets Under Management (EOP) - Multi-asset' should arrive at $553.12 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $497 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Assets Under Management - Total' will reach $1,607.56 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,484.4 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets Under Management (EOP) - Fixed income, including money market' at $195.56 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $169.5 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Assets Under Management (EOP) - Alternatives' will reach $52.65 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $47.5 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for T. Rowe here>>>



Over the past month, T. Rowe shares have recorded returns of -3.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TROW will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.