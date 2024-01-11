Curious about Synovus (SNV) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Synovus Financial (SNV) to post quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 30.4%. Revenues are expected to be $527.6 million, down 12.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Synovus metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 3.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.6% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 60.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 51.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total interest earning assets - Average Balance' to reach $56.44 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $56.01 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Non-performing loans' reaching $288.85 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $128.06 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Non-performing Assets' should arrive at $288.85 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $143.38 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total non-interest revenue' of $67.21 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $102.44 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $431.57 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $501.35 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will reach $432.84 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $502.48 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will likely reach $20.88 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $23.64 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Fiduciary and asset management fees' at $18.54 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.84 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Capital markets income' stands at $6.63 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Brokerage revenue' will reach $20.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20 million.



Over the past month, Synovus shares have recorded returns of -2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), SNV will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

