Curious about Synovus (SNV) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Synovus Financial (SNV) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 28.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $556.61 million, increasing 1.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Synovus metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Margin' of 3.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.1% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 55.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 64.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total interest earning assets - Average Balance' will reach $55.04 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $56.67 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Non-performing loans' should arrive at $270.35 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $280.53 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non-performing Assets' at $277.08 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $280.53 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total non-interest revenue' should come in at $120.59 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $107.14 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' stands at $437.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $444.31 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $438.74 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $443.16 million.

Analysts forecast 'Card fees' to reach $19.70 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $18.60 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Capital markets income' will reach $9.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.38 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Brokerage revenue' reaching $21.14 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.24 million.

Analysts expect 'Mortgage Banking Income' to come in at $4.08 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.67 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Synovus here>>>



Shares of Synovus have demonstrated returns of +0.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNV is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.