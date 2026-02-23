Curious about Sweetgreen (SG) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) to post quarterly loss of -$0.31 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 24%. Revenues are expected to be $159.69 million, down 0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 4.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Sweetgreen metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Same-Store Sales Change' stands at -11.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.0%.

Analysts predict that the 'Ending restaurants' will reach 284 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 246 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Net New Restaurant Openings' to reach 17 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Sweetgreen have demonstrated returns of -19.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.