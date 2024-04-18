Curious about Steel Dynamics (STLD) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Steel Dynamics (STLD) to post quarterly earnings of $3.54 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 11.7%. Revenues are expected to be $4.74 billion, down 3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 3.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Steel Dynamics metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'External Net Sales- Steel' should arrive at $3.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'External net sales- Steel Fabrication' will reach $514.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -40.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'External net sales- Metals Recycling' will likely reach $514.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'External net sales- All Other' of $300.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of -20.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Sales Price (Per ton) Shipped - Steel Fabrication' reaching 3,529.57 $/ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5,021 $/ton.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Shipments in Tons - Steel Fabrication Segment' should come in at 145.00 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 173.02 KTon.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average External Sales Price (Per ton) Shipped - Steel' will reach 1,149.47 $/ton. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,080 $/ton.

Analysts expect 'Shipments in Tons - Long Product shipments - Engineered Bar Products Division' to come in at 216.04 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 231.72 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Shipments in Tons - Long Product shipments - Roanoke Bar Division' to reach 146.42 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 157.02 KTon.

Analysts predict that the 'Shipments in Tons - Long Product shipments - Steel of West Virginia' will reach 93.56 KTon. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 95.46 KTon in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Shipments in Tons - Flat Roll shipments' at 2,380.79 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,329.54 KTon.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Ferrous Cost (Per ton melted)' stands at 398.89 $/ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 413 $/ton.



Shares of Steel Dynamics have experienced a change of -2.7% in the past month compared to the -1.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), STLD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

