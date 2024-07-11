Curious about State Street (STT) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect State Street Corporation (STT) to post quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 7.4%. Revenues are expected to be $3.15 billion, up 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific State Street metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $250.50 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $231.99 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Basel III Advanced Approaches - Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' will likely reach 5.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Basel III Standardized Approach - Tier 1 capital ratio' reaching 13.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Assets under Management (AUM)' will reach $4,260.46 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3,797 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Basel III Standardized Approach - Total capital ratio' of 14.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Assets under Custody and/or Administration (AUC/A)' will reach $37,329.47 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $39,589 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $694.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $691 million.

Analysts expect 'Total fee revenue' to come in at $2.46 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.42 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income - fully taxable-equivalent basis' stands at $695.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $691 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Software and processing fees' should arrive at $216.18 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $221 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Other fee revenue' at $44.27 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $58 million.

Analysts forecast 'Management fees' to reach $506.07 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $461 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for State Street here>>>



Shares of State Street have demonstrated returns of +4.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), STT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

State Street Corporation (STT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

