Curious about Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers (SFM) will report quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.83 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Sprouts Farmers metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable store sales growth' of 3.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Stores at end of period' to reach 420. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 391 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'New Stores Opened' stands at 6. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Stores at beginning of period' should arrive at 414. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 395 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Sprouts Farmers have experienced a change of +0.1% in the past month compared to the -0.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SFM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

