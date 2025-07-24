Curious about Spotify (SPOT) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spotify (SPOT) will report quarterly earnings of $2.19 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 53.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.93 billion, exhibiting an increase of 20.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Spotify metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Monthly Active Users (MAUs)' will likely reach 689.11 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 626.00 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Ad-Supported MAUs' should come in at 428.88 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 393.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Premium Subscribers' will reach 273.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 246.00 million.

Spotify shares have witnessed a change of -8.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SPOT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Spotify Technology (SPOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

