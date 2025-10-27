Curious about S&P Global (SPGI) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from S&P Global (SPGI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.40 per share, indicating an increase of 13.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.83 billion, representing an increase of 7.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific S&P Global metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Total revenue- Market Intelligence' to reach $1.24 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total revenue- Ratings' will reach $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total revenue- Commodity Insights' should come in at $558.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total revenue- Mobility' will likely reach $446.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total revenue- Indices' of $458.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Type- Indices- Asset Linked Fees' to come in at $300.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Type- Non-subscription / Transaction' will reach $671.68 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Type- Non-transaction Revenue' stands at $541.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Type- Indices- Subscription revenue' at $79.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Type- Indices- Sales Usage-Based Royalties' reaching $78.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Ending AUM for ETFs' should arrive at $5037.52 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4155.00 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Market Intelligence' will reach $405.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $371.00 million.

Shares of S&P Global have demonstrated returns of +0.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SPGI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

