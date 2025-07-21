Curious about Southwest (LUV) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Southwest Airlines (LUV) to post quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 12.1%. Revenues are expected to be $7.3 billion, down 0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 20.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Southwest metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Passenger [$M]' will likely reach $6.60 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Other' should arrive at $647.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Freight [$M]' to reach $48.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Load factor' reaching 81.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 82.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue passenger miles (RPMs)' of 37.90 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 38.22 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Available seat miles (ASMs)' stands at 46.86 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 46.25 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Passenger revenue per ASM (PRASM)' at N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

Analysts predict that the 'CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense, special items, and profit sharing expense' will reach N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue Per Available Seat Mile (RASM)' will reach N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fuel consumed' should come in at 569 millions of gallons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 577 millions of gallons in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense and special items' to come in at N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

The consensus among analysts is that 'CASM, excluding special items' will reach N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

Shares of Southwest have experienced a change of +16.3% in the past month compared to the +5.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LUV is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.