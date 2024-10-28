Curious about Southern Co. (SO) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southern Co. (SO) will report quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 6.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $7.13 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Southern Co. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Southern Power' to reach $661.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenues- Southern Company Natural Gas' will reach $695.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Alabama Power - Other Revenues' reaching $110.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Retail Revenues' to come in at $2.85 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Wholesale Revenues' will reach $80.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power - Retail Revenues' should come in at $294.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Southern Company Gas - Gas Distribution Operations' will reach $662.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Other' should arrive at $254.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Alabama Power' will likely reach $2.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- Georgia Power' of $3.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power' at $448.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- Alabama Power - Retail Revenues' stands at $1.84 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.1% year over year.



Shares of Southern Co. have experienced a change of +2% in the past month compared to the +2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

